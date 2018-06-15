Gerrard keeps open the door for Wallace

Steven Gerrard has told Rangers skipper Lee Wallace he may still have a future at Ibrox despite his ongoing disciplinary dispute with the club.

Wallace and striker Kenny Miller were suspended then fined following a dressing-room bust-up with former boss Graeme Murty in the minutes following the 4-0 hammering by Celtic in last season’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final.

Miller has now left the club following the expiry of his contract but both he and Wallace have lodged appeals against their punishments with the Scottish Professional Football League.

And Gerrard says he will be happy to welcome left-back Wallace back into the fold if he can patch things up with the Light Blues hierarchy.

Gerrard told STV Sport: “I need a fit Lee Wallace.

“At the moment he’s injured and he’s also got an off-the-field situation that needs resolving.

“When those two issues are resolved and I’ve got him fit then I’m a happy man.”

Rangers fly out for a 10-day training camp in Spain on Sunday but Wallace may be left out.

Gerrard said: “A decision hasn’t been made yet (on whether Wallace will travel) but I’ll speak to the medical staff and see what’s best for Lee and Lee’s body, whether it’s best to stay behind and use the facilities here or whether it’s better for him to come.”

Rangers fan group Club 1872 has announced it will plough £1million into the Light Blues at their forthcoming share issue.

The supporter organisation is already the club’s second biggest shareholder having previously invested a separate £1million sum 12 months ago when buying out Mike Ashley’s Ibrox stake.

Now it has been given fresh backing from its 7,500 members to hand over another seven-figure sum as chairman Dave King looks to raise money to boost Gerrard’s spending plans.