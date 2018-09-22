GLENAVON 3 CRUSADERS 2

Glenavon saw-off Crusaders 3-2 in a fantastic Danske Bank Premiership encounter at Mournview Park on Saturday.

Ben Doherty, Mark Sykes and Josh Daniels were all on target for the home team while Ross Clarke got both Crusaders goals.

Glenavon celebrate

It was a great game with numerous chances for both sides and there were even a number of penalty appeals turned down during the match.

The game could have gone either way but Glenavon held on for the three points.

Paul Heatley had a good chance in the seventh minute. The winger rounded Glenavon keeper Johnny Tuffey but the angle was tight and he blasted over.

In the ninth minute the home side had a chance from an Andy Hall corner. The ball found Mark Sykes but his effort was blocked by Colin Coates.

A minute later the Crues Ross Clarke left Tuffey stranded. Ans as the keeper looked on the ball hit the bar and went wide.

The Crues went ahead in the 27th minute from a Heatley corner. Howard Beverland headed it towards goal and Clarke got the final touch to open his side's account but the Lurgan Blues will not be happy with the space Clarke was afforded to score his second goal of the season.

On the half hour it was 1-1. The ball broke to Ben Doherty and he rifled it home from just outside the box and it was game on.

Glenavon had a call for a penalty in the 39th minute as Billy Joe Burns seemed to push Joshua Daniels inside the box but referee Arnold Hunter waved play on.

Four minutes before the half-time whistle Sykes weaved his way past a few Crues defenders before lashing his shot just off target with keeper Sean O'Neill scrambling.

Eleven minutes in Glenavon had a chance. to take the lead. Mark McCrystal however cleared off the line when Doherty's shot had beaten keeper O'Neill.

Heatley then had a great chance to score for the Crues. Jordan Forsythe threw in a lovely ball. Heatley however scuffed his shot when well placed.

The Crues again had a great chance through Coates from a corner. The veteran defender however shot over.

It was 2-1 to Crusaders in the 68th minute as Owens, Heatley and Clarke all combined for Clarke to calmly finish for Stephen Baxter's side.

The home side were far from finished and made it 2-2 in the 79th minute as Sykes hit it home with an overhead kick after chesting it down, A fantastic finish from the midfielder.

Marshall then tried his luck two minutes later but his effort was deflected wide.

The home side took a 3-2 lead in the 85th minute. Daniels skipping past two defenders before firing home from range past a sprawling O'Neill.

Crues sub Rory Patterson had a great chance but Tuffey pulled off a great save.

Daniels then had a great chance at the death but O'Neill pulled off a good save before Murray and Gary Muir missed further chances for the Lurgan Blues.

Glenavon: Tuffey, Marron, Daniels,Marshall, Mitchell (Grace 87mins), Sykes, Hall (Muir 72mins), King, Murray, Singleton.

Subs not used: Harmon, Donnelly, Lindsay, Jenkins, Clingan.

Crusaders: O'Neill, Burns, McCrystal, Beverland, Coates, Carvill (Cushley 84mins), Forsythe, J Owens, Snoddy, Heatley, Clarke (Patterson 84mins).

Subs not used: Doherty, Ward, Glackin, K Owens, Brown.

Referee: Arnold Hunter