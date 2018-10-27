GLENAVON: Back on top thanks to late goals by Andy Hall and Ben Doherty against Newry City

Glenavon left it late in the weekend’s late kick-off to secure the three points required to return to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership thanks to two goals inside four minutes.

Andy Hall fired home at the second attempt on 79 against Newry City AFC during a frantic finale that included two Glenavon goals and a red card for the visitors’ Declan Carville.

Ben Doherty curled home directly off a corner-kick from the right side for a 2-0 advantage that extended newly-promoted Newry’s wait for an away return to seven league road trips.

Mark Sykes’ sparking start featured a looping shot off a Doherty pass which forced Thomas McCann to head clear as the ball drifted towards the gaping goalmouth.

Newry came close to breaking the deadlock around the half-hour mark when Andy Coleman’s free-kick punt dropped at the feet of Carville off a Jonny Tuffey punch under pressure from Mark McCabe and but visiting forward could only sidefoot wide.

Carville then produced a measured pass to find Stephen Teggart inside the box, with a superb challenge by Caolan Marron cutting out the threat.

Hughes proved on hand to deny Hall at the back post after a Josh Daniels cross was met by Murray but his header drifted across the face of goal.

Coleman pulled off a point-blank stop on 53 minutes to stop Glenavon gaining reward for early second-half pressure.

A fine run by Sykes was capped with a teasing cross which the unmarked Murray met from a few yards - only for Coleman to block off a fine reaction save.

Daniels’ shot then bounced off the post and Doherty met the rebound with a drive from distance which forced Coleman into another smart stop before the closing talking points.

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Marron, Daniels, Donnelly (Jenkins, 60), Muir (Harmon, 46), Sykes, Hall, King, Murray (McCloskey, 80), Doherty, Singleton.

Subs (not used): Doyle, Grace, Larmour, Hunter.

NEWRY CITY AFC: Coleman, King, Boyle, McCann, Walker, Carville, McCabe, Hughes, Lavery (Delaney, 70), Teggart (Johnston, 82), Montgomery.

Subs (not used): Maguire, McArdle, Mullan, Healey.

Referee: Jamie Robinson.