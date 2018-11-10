Glenavon held at home by Warrenpoint Town

Glenavon 1 Warrenpoint Town 1

Warrenpoint Town held on at Mourneview Park to earn a share of the spoils after a 1-1 draw with Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

But they have goalkeeper Aaron McCarey to thank for the draw as he pulled off a number of great saves in the second half to keep the sides level.

The home side had the first chance of the game in the 12th minute. Andrew Hall's free-kick was headed towards goal by James Singleton before Town defender Simon Kelly headed it clear.

It was 1-0 to Warrenpoint in the 18th minute as Phillip Donnelly headed home at the back post after a counter-attack. The Lurgan Blues will be disappointed with their defending but was Andrew Mitchell fouled as Warrenpoint launched their attack.

The game was held up around the 21st minute as Anton Reilly was injured clearing the ball off his own line. He was carried off on a stretcher and Conall McGrandless.

Glenavon huffed and puffed but Warrenpoint were proving hard to break down and Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton was getting more frustrated by the minute.

The home side were awarded a penalty after a foul on Caolan Marron in the 36th minute.

Stephen Murray stepped up but his effort was well saved by Aaron McCarey and the chance was lost.

It was 1-1 in the 43rd minute through Murray after a Mark Sykes shot had deflected into the striker's path. Murray couldn't miss with keeper McCarey stranded.

The second half was all Glenavon but MCarey was on hand to stop the Lurgan Blues from sealing all three points.