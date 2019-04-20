Glenavon hit four against Linfield to ruin league title party at Windsor

Linfield 0 Glenavon 4

Glenavon hit four at Windsor to seal the points with a 4-0 win - but Linfield will not really care as they were crowned Danske Bank Premiership League champions last weekend.

Goals from Robert Garrett, Conor McCloskey, Eoin Wearen and Rhys Marshall sealed the win for Gary Hamilton's side as they keep themselves in the race for second place in the league standings.

As for the Linfield they would rather have produced a better performance on a day the Gibson Cup was presented to the club but this result does not take away from the great season they have had.

With the league title already on it's way to Windsor for the 53rd time there was a bit of a flat feeling at the National Stadium and manager David Healy had dropped Jimmy Callacher, Jordan Stewart, Jamie Mulgrew and Niall Quinn to the bench for this clash to give some of his squad players a game.

On five minutes Linfield had the first chance of the half. Stephen Fallon surged forward and hit a shot just wide of the Glenavon post.

In the ninth minute the visitors took the lead. Former Blues midfielder Robert Garrett rifling one home from outside the box. It was a fantastic finish from 25 yards and it gave Blues keeper Gareth Deane no chance.

Linfield's Kirk Millar then went close in the 14th minute. His shot with the outside of his right foot beating keeper Jonathan Tuffey but not the post.

The home side had another chance in the 21st minute but Marek Cervenka blazed over from a corner. He really should have done better from a Millar corner.

The Blues were upping the pace and Fallon volleys wide from 20 yards but the champions are pushing forward to get the equaliser.

The game went flat for a little while as both sides struggled to get a foothold on the game with 30 minutes on the clock although Robert Garrett was cautioned for a foul on Linfield's Fallon.

It was 2-0 to the Lurgan Blues in the 39th minute as Conor McCloskey fired home an unstoppable effort from distance and now Linfield had work to do.

And it was nearly 3-0 two minutes later as a curling effort from Josh Daniels hit the bar with Deane stranded. And Blues boss Healy was off the bench for the first time in the game.

The second half started at a mundane pace with neither side creating anything of note in the opening seven minutes as the Lurgan Blues seemed content to hold on to their 2-0 advantage.

As we come up to the 60 minute mark the game was starting to get a wee bit scrappy as both sides were creating very little of note.

Then is was 3-0 to the visitors in the 61st minute. Eoin Wearen weaved his way past a couple of Linfield defenders before lashing the ball past Blues keeper Deane.

Blues boss Healy then decided it was time to bring Jamie Mulgrew and Jordan Stewart off the bench as the home side tried to get back into the game.

Matthew Clarke tried his luck for the Blues in the 71st minute. The ball was laid off to him but he shot high and wide which about summed up Linfield's afternoon.

It was 4-0 in the 76th minute as Rhys Marshall fired home from close range from a corner and it was game, set and match to the Lurgan Blues.

It was nearly 5-0 eleven minutes from time sub Jordan Jenkins just failed to connect with a cross and the chance was lost.

Linfield: Deane, Stafford, Waterworth, Cooper (Stewart 62mins), Millar, Clarke, McClean (Mulgrew 62mins), Fallon, McGivern, Mitchell, Cervenka (O'Connor 58mins).

Subs not used: Conor Mitchell, Callacher, Reynolds, Quinn.

Glenavon: Tuffey, Marron (Harmon 74mins), Daniels, Marshall, Mitchell (Hamilton 77mins), McCloskey (Jenkins 77mins), Murray, Singleton, Garrett, Wearen, Sharkey.

Subs not used: Hall, Barr, Norton, Hunter.

Referee: J Robinson