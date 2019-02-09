Glenavon hit two as they see off Ards at Mourneview Park

GLENAVON 2 ARDS 0

Glenavon got their first league win of 2019 as they saw off Ards 2-0 at Mourneview Park in the Danske Bank Premiership on Saturday.

It was the Lurgan Blues first league win since December 14 and manager Gary Hamilton will be pleased goals from Cameron Stewart and Conor McCloskey sealed a vital three points for his side.

For Ards boss Colin Nixon it was the same old story as his side battled gamely but lacked that cutting edge and bit of quality when it really mattered.

In the third minute Glenavon's Josh Daniels went on a run. He left a couple of defenders for dead but he was finally stopped and the danger was cleared.

Ards had a few corners in the next few minutes but the delivery was poor and the chances were lost much to the frustration of manager Colin Nixon.

In the 18th minute Ards Callum Byers was booked for pulling down a Lurgan Blues attacker.

The home side had a great chance from a McCloskey corner. The ball reached Hamilton but he blazed over at the back post.

Ards tried to hit back in the 26th minute. Brendan Bennett raced clear only for his shot to be pushed round the post by keeper Johnny Tuffey.

The visitors had another chance two minutes later from a corner as Damien McNulty's header was saved at the foot of the post by Tuffey.

Daniels had another chance for the Lurgan Blues in the 31st minute. He did well to create space for himself at the edge of the box but placed his effort high and wide.

Three minutes before the break Glenavon had another chance as Stephen Murray's shot was deflected wide.

Six minutes into the second half Glenavon had a great chance.

The ball was pulled back to Stewart and his effort was blocked by the face of Kym Nelson.

Hamilton punched the ball into the Ards goal from a McCloskey corner in the 55th minute and received a yellow card for his efforts.

It was 1-0 to the home side in the 62nd minute as Stewart finished off a pass from Daniels. The ball hit the post in the way in but it gave Glenavon a deserved lead against a battling Ards side.

The Lurgan Blues had another chance minutes later as Daniels released Hamilton but Ards keeper Samuel Johnston blocked his effort.

Glenavon were awarded a penalty in the 70th minute as keeper Johnston pulled down Stewart in the box.

McCloskey stepped up and fired home from the spot to make it 2-0.

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Marron (Jameson 75mins), Daniels, Larmour, McCloskey (Barr78mins), Norton, Murray, Singleton, Stewart (Jenkins 72mins), Wearen, Hamilton.

Subs not used: Taylor, Hunter, Taylor, Sharkey.

ARDS: Johnston, Byers, Taylor, D McAllister, J Kelly (M Kelly66mins), Tommons, Nelson, Bennett, Henderson (McLellan 45mins), McCawl (Cherry 59mins), McNulty.

Subs not used: Mooney, E McAllister, McClean, McAleenan.

Referee: I McNabb.