Glenavon: Josh Daniels the home hero to defeat Dungannon Swifts

Josh Daniels secured Mourneview Park success for the second successive game as his second-half strike proved decisive to defeat Dungannon Swifts.

Injury-enforced home substitutions led to a double defensive reshuffle as Caolan Marron limped off in the first half then his replacement, Daniel Larmour, had to head to the changing room for treatment after the break.

Dungannon Swifts manager Kris Lindsay. Pic by Pacemaker.

It served to increase confidence in the visitors’ camp as Glenavon’s initial pressure eased off over a first half which lacked quality across the final third. However, Glenavon carved out the greater sights of goal overall.

Substitute Robert Garrett raced forward after the interval to collect Aaron Harmon’s superb sliding pass but lacked the finishing touch.

A superb Daniels challenge inside his own area then prevented Kris Lowe from a clean strike.

Johnny Lafferty’s header from a Daniel Hughes free-kick cleared the crossbar.

Moments later it was 1-0 as Andrew Mitchell showed strength before feeding Daniels and the low shot crept home via a deflection.

Lafferty’s header was saved by Jonny Tuffey but Glenavon finished in front.

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Marron (Larmour, 29; Garrett, 51), Daniels, Marshall, Mitchell, Hall (Hamilton, 79), Harmon, McCloskey, Singleton, Wearen, Sharkey.

Subs (not used): Larmour, Norton, Murray, Jenkins, Stewart.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Moran, Hegarty, Wilson (McGinty, 76), Armstrong, Clucas (Lafferty, 46), Hughes, McElroy, Teggart, O’Rourke (Campbell, 46), Patton, Lowe.

Subs (not used): Moore, Dykes, Gallagher, Ferrin.

Referee: Ian McNabb.