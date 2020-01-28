Glenavon’s Gary Hamilton keen for rapid response at Glentoran to Linfield woe

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton is hoping for a rapid response to his weekend woe at Windsor Park.

The Lurgan Blues left the home of Linfield nursing a seven-goal reverse for the second time this season following Saturday’s 8-1 rout in which Robert Garrett was sent off across the early stages of an afternoon to forget.

Now Glenavon tackle another away trip to the city tonight with a test at the home of the other ‘Big Two’ club, Glentoran.

The Glens also face the midweek test in search of a return to winning ways following Larne’s injury-time effort at Inver Park on Saturday night.

Hamilton, however, feels the quick turnaround between games can work in the favour of his players within a squad still raw from the pain of last weekend.

“It’s going to be difficult to put it behind us but there is a game straightaway so there’s a quick opportunity to respond,” said Hamilton. “We can get back out on the pitch on Tuesday.

“We are without Robert Garrett now with suspension, Calum Birney cannot play against Glentoran and Matthew Snoddy had made plans to be out of the country before he signed.

“We will go down and try to get a result as always - it’s hurting, frustrating and embarrassing after Saturday.

“No matter what, we are coming away with an 8-1 defeat.

“The boys kept going and we had a few half-chances.

“The changing room is hurting more today, in my opinion, than after the 7-0 last time at Windsor Park.

“Danny Purkis was magnificent, he held the ball up, worked his socks off up front on his own for a large period and deserved a goal.

“The boys did not give up the ghost today.

“We have to live with the 8-1 and there’s no point in dwelling on it now.

“We now need to make sure we start the game in the right way against Glentoran.”