Glenavon’s Gary Hamilton ready for rebuild in face of clubs’ financial muscle

The Danske Bank Premiership’s money men may be driving January deals but Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton accepts his focus must turn to long-term planning.

Glentoran snapped up two Glenavon players in the New Year window by securing deals for Andrew Mitchell and Caolan Marron - plus offered an additional statement of intent by lodging Irish League record bids of £60,000 apiece for Cliftonville’s Joe Gormley and Adam Lecky of Ballymena United.

Linfield manager David Healy. Pic by INPHO.

Linfield, Larne, Crusaders and Cliftonville have all added to the squad in search of an edge entering the second half of the season.

In contrast, the Lurgan Blues have lost two other established names in Rhys Marshall and Stephen Murray - with Danny Purkis, Calum Birney, Conan Byrne, Matthew Snoddy and Greg Moorhouse coming in offering welcome numbers but considered a step towards a gradual rebuild compared to the instant success expected of high-cost captures.

It is now a familiar cycle under Hamilton’s leadership as Glenavon insist on club stability over any financial gambles.

Hamilton accepts the limitations and the adjustment to goals as a result of the current reality when up against such increased money muscle.

“If a player does not want to be at the club or circumstances like an offer of full-time football is on the table then we have to look at the situation,” said Hamilton. “From our viewpoint, it is then about moving on and looking at the bigger picture.

“At the start of the season I felt clubs like Linfield, Glentoran, Crusaders and Larne would be competing for the top four.

“Then we would go up against teams such as Ballymena United, Coleraine and Cliftonville for the next few slots.

“But we have not been good enough and certainly not put as many points up on the board as the target.

“We sit seventh, seven points off Larne.

“We have had lots of possession in games but not been able to turn that into points - so the target now over the rest of the season is to analyse areas in need of improvement and set goals.

“For Glenavon, it is now about building for next season, to be better over the rest of this season and challenge the players to show me they want to be part of our future plans.

“We want to see the players proving they want to be here at Glenavon and show they can be competitive.

“But the players coming in have done well so far and we want to continue to rebuild by showing hunger and that it hurts if we do not get those results.”

Linfield’s last meeting with Glenavon at Windsor Park left the hosts clear by 7-0.

However, the defending league champions welcome Glenavon this weekend with the memory of a scoreless draw at the same venue to Dungannon Swifts still fresh and frustrating.

“We just didn’t do enough to win the game and were not good enough,” said Healy following the Dungannon Swifts game. “We created numerous chances, but we didn’t have the clinical finish required.

“We were slow and sluggish from the start.”