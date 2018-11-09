Glenavon’s Gary Hamilton wins Manager of the Month award

Gary Hamilton has been named Manager of the Month for October by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association.

The Glenavon gaffer completed the month with a 100% record, claiming league wins over Coleraine, Glentoran and Newry City, as well as a Mid-Ulster Cup win over Loughgall.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton collects the Belleek trophy from NIFWA Chairman Keith Bailie

It’s the fourth time Hamilton has won the prestigious award and the second time he has won it this season.

Upon collecting the Belleek trophy, Hamilton said, “It’s a great honour to win this award two times in a row and I would like to thank the Football Writers’ for recognising our achievements this year.

“Personally, I believe that my players deserve all the credit for this award as they have been the ones who have performed well on a consistent basis.

“We had a fantastic October and although we started November with a defeat, I’m delighted with our form in recent weeks.”