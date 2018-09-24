Glenavon’s Josh Daniels enjoying life at Lurgan Blues before Ards encounter

Glenavon winger Josh Daniels is enjoying his football at Mourneview Park and proved that by hitting a stunning winner against Crusaders at the weekend.

Daniels left a couple of defenders for dead before rifling the ball past keeper Sean O’Neill to give his side a 3-2 victory.

Glenavon's Josh Daniels celebrates scoring

The Lurgan Blues are away to Ards tonight in the Danske Bank Premiership and Daniels says life is good at the minute under manager Gary Hamilton.

“It was nice. I got the ball in my own half and skipped past a couple of defenders and then hit the top corner.

“It is up there with the best I have scored and I will try to do that more this season. I didn’t score enough last season - so my target this year it to score more goals.

“And I am way past last year’s total already and I have set myself targets and I want to hit those this year.

“I also think I have settled in more this year. Last year I was travelling up by myself and I have settled more into the way we play. I am enjoying my football,” he said.

And Daniels says they will have to be ready for the threat Ards will bring tonight.

“It’s a massive game and probably bigger that the Crues game. They are a good side but we know if we win we go top. It is still very early days but we have started well and we have given ourselves a good starting point.

“This is a tough league and a couple of years ago you had three big teams but Coleraine and ourselves have come through. I am excited for this year.”