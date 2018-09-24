Glenavon’s Josh Daniels enjoying life at Lurgan Blues before Ards encounter

Glenavon winger Josh Daniels is enjoying his football at Mourneview Park and proved that by hitting a stunning winner against Crusaders at the weekend.
Daniels left a couple of defenders for dead before rifling the ball past keeper Sean O’Neill to give his side a 3-2 victory.
The Lurgan Blues are away to Ards tonight in the Danske Bank Premiership and Daniels says life is good at the minute under manager Gary Hamilton.
“It was nice. I got the ball in my own half and skipped past a couple of defenders and then hit the top corner.
“It is up there with the best I have scored and I will try to do that more this season. I didn’t score enough last season - so my target this year it to score more goals.
“And I am way past last year’s total already and I have set myself targets and I want to hit those this year.
“I also think I have settled in more this year. Last year I was travelling up by myself and I have settled more into the way we play. I am enjoying my football,” he said.
And Daniels says they will have to be ready for the threat Ards will bring tonight.
“It’s a massive game and probably bigger that the Crues game. They are a good side but we know if we win we go top. It is still very early days but we have started well and we have given ourselves a good starting point.
“This is a tough league and a couple of years ago you had three big teams but Coleraine and ourselves have come through. I am excited for this year.”