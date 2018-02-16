Glens manager Haveron worried about out of sorts Ards outfit

Glentoran manager Gary Haveron knows this evening’s clash against a wounded Ards is going to be tough for his side.

Haveron believes Colin Nixon’s men will be looking to bounce back after two heavy defeats to Carrick Rangers and Glenavon.

“They’ll be looking to bounce back and try to change the last couple of results, which were poor results for them, whereas we want to try and build a bit of momentum after winning at Carrick in midweek,” he said.

“Prior to the Ballinamallard game, where we would be playing them, Crusaders, Carrick and Ards, we had targeted nine points. Although we lost to Crusders, we are still on target to do that, if we can get the result tonight.”

As for his opposite number Nixon, he believes his players can turn things around.

“There’s no doubt that we can turn it around,” he insisted. “Since we came in, there have been ups and downs. And this is clearly a down at the moment but I have no doubt we will get back to winning ways.

“We have a tough run of fixtures on the horizon but I’m confident that given time we will experience plenty of good days.”