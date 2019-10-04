Glentoran and Cliftonville expected to serve up goals in clash between ‘work-in-progress’ rivals

Cliftonville visit the Oval for another hotly-anticipated high-profile league test aiming to shake off any sense the Reds freeze on the biggest stage.

Successive defeats to Ballymena United, Linfield and Crusaders have left Paddy McLaughlin’s side with a single success over the rivals with which they shared last season’s top-six standings.

A victory over a Glenavon side struggling for form this season and opening-day draw at Coleraine complete the return ahead of a visit to a Glentoran side aiming to secure standing as one of the current campaign’s leading lights.

“I don’t think it’s an issue really and we were frustrated with certain situations following past games but, overall, will never hide away from any poor performances this season either,” said McLaughlin. “Even last weekend against Ballymena we produced some fantastic football and have to learn to make the most when on top in games.

“Those sides that challenge consistently produce the levels required and we want to be in a position to maintain that kind of form.

“But it is a work-in-progress still and the important aspect is to learn from situations.

“Glentoran are also a work-in-progress this season and I know Mick McDermott and how he wants his sides playing good football.

“It should be an entertaining game at The Oval as both teams like to attack and we will each be pushing hard off the back of defeats.”

The Glens trail Cliftonville by two points following a loss on Saturday to Crusaders - but bolstered, however, by three home wins on the bounce.

“It’s one loss, three points lost, we’re in sixth but one win and you’re back up there,” said McDermott in the aftermath of the 5-2 defeat by Crusaders. “To concede two poor goals, it’s game over.

“Jonny Frazer has a chance and if that had gone in to make it 3-2, I’ll tell you what, it’s going to be a game then.

“Yes, they were on their game - bigger, stronger, on the front foot, played ugly when they had to, really ugly when they had to, played football when they could.

“They were the better team on the day, they do what’s effective for them.

“This is what this league is at times, Crusaders have done it well for years.”

“It was a bad performance but we will pick ourselves up for Friday night against Cliftonville.

“There’ll be a good crowd, the fans will be expecting a performance and I think it will be a cracking match.

“Paddy will have them fired up and we look forward to it.”