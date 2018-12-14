Glentoran assistant Gary Smyth wants three points against Warrenpoint Town

Glentoran assistant manager Gary Smyth is hoping that the east Belfast side can get maximum points from their Danske Bank Premiership clash against Warrenpoint Town at the Oval.

The Glens have drawn their last two matches with Crusaders and Institute and Smyth wants his side to get three points on the board against Stephen McDonnell’s side.

“This is another tough one for us. They have been very good for the last three months and even though they lost last weekend this will be another battle.

“We were disappointed with last Saturday. Institute are a very good side and they had three shots and three goals and that is the way things are going for us at the minute. And we had done well the week before to comeback twice against the Crues.

“We were ahead three times against Institute and couldn’t hold on to the lead.”

And Smyth says he believes the Glens will go on a winning run very soon.

“Every game this season has been very close and we have lost by the odd goal or we are drawing when we should be winning.

“We have been ahead in at least eight games and failed to win. We need that mentality to get a win over the line.

“We need a wee bit of belief and we are not far off being a decent team.

“We just need a win to give us that belief to push forward.”