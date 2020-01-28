Glentoran back on top as they put Glenavon to the sword

Mick McDermott’s Glentoran last night roared back to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

The east Belfast boys took over at the summit again following a runaway win over ailing Glenavon at the Oval -- coupled with Linfield’s defeat at Larne.

McDermott’s team showed little mercy after the Lurgan Blues’ embarrassing eight-goal thumping by David Healy’s side at the weekend.

New signings from Glenavon, Caolan Marron and Andrew Mitchell were not even included in the Glens’ side – an agreement that was reached between the clubs following their move a fortnight ago.

Although McDermott dipped into the transfer market this week, signing the versatile Seanan Clucas from Dungannon Swifts, the former Derry City man will not be available until mid-February because of suspension.

With club owner Ali Pour promising to pump more money into the east Belfast team’s coffers, the only way is up for McDermott and his boys.

Although they lost for the first time at Inver Park on Saturday, the east Belfast boys were eager to get back and track.

They turned in another performance of pace and power to suggest they’ll not be far in this Danske Bank Premiership title race.

They had the game done and dusted by the interval with goals from Paul O’Neill, Navid Nasseri and Robbie McDaid.

Glentoran took up the momentum right from the off and were only inches away for forging an opening on six minutes.

McDaid’s wonderful vision spotted the unmarked Jonny Frazer at the back post, but he just couldn’t get a toe to the ball to force it home.

Even though they were still hunted by their inept performance across town at the weekend, the visitors responded in a positive manner.

Ex-Northern Ireland midfielder Sammy Clingan set off on a lung-bursting 50-yard dash before finding Josh Daniels, who cut in from the left to force Marijan Antolovic into a smart save.

Then, on 19 minutes, Connor Pepper’s horrible clearance fell invitingly for James Singleton, who tried his luck with a ripping 30-yard drive, that flashed inches wide.

But the home fans at last had something to cheer two minutes later with that O’Neill opener.

It’s a goal that will give defender Andrew Doyle nightmares.

He managed to flick Jonny Frazer’s knock-on past the out-rushing Jonny Tuffey, leaving the young striker with a simple tap in.

The Lurgan Blues failed to cave in after that disaster and, they again threatened at the other end with Clingan firing a 25-yard free kick over the top before Singleton powered a Conor McCloskey cross wide with the flick of his head.

Five minutes before the break, Glenavon were undone again. Joe Crowe’s quickly taken free kick caught them napping at the back and Nasseri was on to it in a flash and he finished clinically.

It was almost three seconds later when Doyle’s scuffed clearance cannoned off McDaid, that was pounced on by a relieved Tuffey.

The Glens struck again on 61 minutes when McDaid expertly sent O’Neill racing into the box and, when confronted by Tuffey, the striker cheekily dinked the ball over the former international.

But biggest cheer of the night came on 76 minutes when Glens striker Curtis Allen was introduced – he had been out injured since August.

GLENTORAN: Antolovic, Pepper, Peers (Gordon 67), McClean, Kane, Crowe, Gallagher, Nasseri, O’Neill, McDaid (Van Overbeek 64), Frazer (Allen 76).

Unused subs: Morris, Smith, Herron, McGarvey, Van Overbeek.

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Larmour, Burns, Doyle, Daniels (Davidson 67), Harmon, Clingan, Purkis, McCloskey (Moorehouse 67), Singleton, Jenkins (Byrne 78).

Unused subs: Barr, O’Mahony, Beggs, Hunter.

REFEREE: Shane Andrews.