GLENTORAN: Back to the future at The Oval as Ronnie McFall eyes fresh recruits

Ronnie McFall believes the new management structure in place at Glentoran will give the club a major boost, writes Steven Crawford.

Glens legends Gary Smyth and Paul Leeman have joined the coaching set-up at The Oval alongside McFall and his assistant Kieran Harding.

And the Glentoran boss feels the fresh voices will help his side this coming season.

“It’s great to have the likes of Gary and Paul back involved with the club again,” said McFall.

“They are club legends, they have won everything there is to win during their playing careers at The Oval, and that experience will be invaluable.

“Players can’t helped but be inspired by them, and that will stand us in good stead for this season.”

To date the Glens have not brought any new faces in at The Oval, but McFall says they are looking far and wide to secure some new recruits.

“Unfortunatel,y due to the time taken to get the new management structure in place, we missed out on a number of local players, who had already agreed moves to other clubs,” he explained.

“But I can assure you we are looking far and wide for players to bring to the club.

“There’s a few weeks left until the window closes and we will be doing all we can to add to the players we already have here.”

Retaining the services of striker Curtis Allen has been a major boost for McFall and the Glens.

The striker netted 26 goals last season, but the Glentoran boss says the rest of the team need to be chipping in with their fair share too.

“Curtis had a fantastic season last time out,” said McFall.

“He was such a goal threat for us, he’s a goal scorer and is right up there with the best finishers in the league.

“It’s important that we help him out though, we can’t expect Curtis to be the only one to score goals for us.”

Glentoran take on Cliftonville in Saturday’s opener at The Oval knowing they will be in for another tough test against the side who pipped them to a European spot last term.

“Cliftonville had a great season last year, and we will be expecting a tough game on Saturday,” said McFall.

“But our boys have been really working hard in pre-season and are up for it.”