Glentoran have completed the signing of Lithuanian international Deivydas Matulevičius.

The striker has previously played for Interas-AE Visaginas, FC Vilnius and Žalgiris Vilnius in Lithuania.

He also played 12 games for Hibs during the 2017-18 season.

The 30-year-old has also played for teams in Poland, Romania and Kazakhstan.

Matulevičius has played 36 times for his country scoring five times.