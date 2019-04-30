Glentoran calls EGM on investment opportunity

Glentoran shareholders will vote on the proposed new investment in the club at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in two weeks time.

The club have confirmed the EGM, which is to seek shareholder approval on a proposed investment into the Club by a UK-based consortium, led by Welshman Ali Pour.

This will involve a restructure of the club, if approved.

In a statement Glentoran Chairman Stephen Henderson, Glentoran Chairman, said: “This proposed investment presents a hugely exciting opportunity for Glentoran Football Club – its players and employees, its shareholders, its supporters and the wider Glentoran community in East Belfast and beyond.

“At the EGM, it will be outlined to shareholders the investment proposition and what this could mean for the Club going forward, before seeking their approval to proceed with the investment.

“This proposed investment presents a real vote of confidence in Glentoran and its enormous potential to become Northern Ireland’s leading, largest and most successful football club.

“Glentoran is a club with a glorious history, but also one with huge ambitions for the future, both short and long term.

"Qualifying for the Europa League playoffs has created a greater sense of positivity around the club. We want to build on that to give our supporters a club they can be really proud of, both on and off the pitch.”