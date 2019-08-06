Glentoran go Dutch with new signing Elvio Van Overbeek

Glentoran have strengthened their squad further with the capture of former Dutch Under-21 international winger Elvio Van Overbeek.

The 25-year-old, who started his career with PSV, is targeting trophies with his new club.

“I’m very happy to have joined Glentoran," he told the club website.

"The club has a great opportunity to really move up a level this year and next year.

"I’m here to try to win trophies and to play in Europe as soon as possible.

"Most importantly I’m really looking forward to playing and becoming part of the Glentoran family.”

Assistant Head Coach Paul Millar is delighted to have brought Van Overbeek to The Oval

“Elvio flew into Belfast yesterday afternoon, spent last night with Mick and I and we agreed his contract at 6.15pm tonight," revealed Millar.

"When we were told about Elvio’s availability, I spoke to Peter Dekkers, his former manager at PSV who’s a friend of mine.

"Peter couldn’t speak highly enough of him and said he was very close to getting a place in the PSV first team during his time there.

"He said Elvio was a great trainer, great worker and a great listener and he proved that when he trained and played with us in July.

"He’s very happy to be here and the next step for us is to find an apartment in Belfast for Elvio and his wife.

"We want to make Elvio’s stay here a very happy one both on and off the pitch. He’s a naturally very fit boy but now we need to get him fully match fit. That won’t take long.”