Glentoran have a Euro vision says Paul Millar

Paul Millar knows Glentoran need to keep on the winning trail if they are to nail down that final Europa League Play-off spot.

Millar knows only too well the importance of taking The Oval outfit back into European competition after he rejoined the club as part of a new coaching set-up with Mick McDermott.

Mick McDermott and Paul Millar on the sideline during last week's win over Dungannon Swifts. 'Photo Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

It is all part of an exciting new era in East Belfast with a potential new investor keen to come on board.

But Millar pointed out after last week’s win at Dungannon Swifts that they have to keep on getting the results on the pitch first and foremost.

“It’s definitely an exciting time for everyone at the club now,” he said.

“We will just have to wait and see how things pan out over the next few weeks.

“When we came in the whole thinking was to get into the Europa League Play-offs.

“Last Saturday was not only a massive game for us, but also Dungannon.

“But Saturday’s game against Ards and the one after that, and then the next onewill be just as massive as there is no point in winning one game and then letting ourselves down the next.”

It looks like being a straight shoot-out between the Glens and Institute for that final play-off position.

They are locked together on 41 points, five points clear of nearest rivals the Swifts.

The two meet in the final game of the season in what should be an intriguing clash.

Expectation amongst the Glens fans will no doubt be raised, but Millar says the only thing to expect is that they will try and win games.

“The only thing they can expect over the next few months is us trying to get into Europe,” he said.

“There’s no secret that there’s someone willing to invest in the club, but we have to give the shareholders their place to go and vote on this.

“The most important thing for us at the minute is winning football matches.

“We did that at Dungannon last Saturday, it was tough, but we got the points.

“The boys’ professionalism was so pleasing.

“A lot was going on during the week off the pitch, and it would have been easy to bring it on to the pitch.

“They started brightly but went a goal down, and it would have been easy to and they could have let it affect them.

“We scored one and created another four good opportunities in the first half.

“Dungannon played well and probably shaded the possession, but we had the better chances.

“The Glens have conceded a lot of late goals this season.

“When that happens you get nervous in the closing stages and we gave away a few stupid free kicks, which added to the pressure.

“But the boys held on, which is good for them because they have saw the game out and got a result.”

Ards have a battle of their own going on as they bid to retain their Premiership status.

They slipped to the foot of the table following last week’s defeat at Newry City, but boss Warren Feeney believes there will be more twists and turns.

“I was disappointed with the performance, because it wasn’t us,” he said. “But there is going to be twists and turns before the end of the season. I told the players that it wasn’t good enough, but we won’t dwell on it.”

Feeney is looking forward to thew visit of Glentoran this Saturday.

He said: “You’ve got a massive club coming to our place with a new management team.. It’ll be a good game for us, but the boys have got to react better than they did last week.”