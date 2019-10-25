Glentoran making strides forward says Patrick McClean

Patrick McClean feels Glentoran are heading in the right direction - on and off the pitch.

The central defender produced a moment of magic last week to secure all three points for the Glens in a five-goal thriller at Larne.

McClean feels that result coupled with the ongoing development at The Oval shows the club are really progressing.

“We are making strides forward,” he said ahead of tonight’s clash with Ballymena United (7.45pm).

“Picking up wins like the one against Larne is good too as we are climbing the table and competing with the big boys.

“When you see the facilities that have been put in with the gym, that will only help us better ourselves and it feels like a professional environment.

“We are definitely going in the right direction.”

It all helps when McClean is chipping in with winning goals like his spectacular overhead kick at Inver Park last week.

The defender certainly did savour the moment in front of the large travelling support, but he admited afterwards that he didn’t think it was going to be his moment in front of goal.

“It was great to get the goal,” said McClean. “I had a strike earlier on in the game and the keeper made a wonder save, then I had a header and he saved that too.

“I was starting to think it was never going to come.

“Thankfully I got one late on in front of our fans, who sold out that stand, it was a great moment.

“It was a very tough game.

“Three games in seven days is not easy, especially as we had extra time in the midweek game against Larne.

“We knew what we were going to be up against, so we have to be happy coming away with a 3-2 win.”

McClean is clearly loving life at The Oval and committed his long-term future to the club last week when hs signed a two-year extension to his contract.

“Since I’ve come in the staff, player and ans have been unbelievable,” he said.

“They have all made me feel so welcome.

“It was a no-brainer when they asked me to sign a new contract.

“It’s not about money for me, if I’m enjoying my football then I’m happy.

“I’m looking forward to progressing and helping Glentoran Football Club get right back to where it belongs. We’re definitely on the right track”.

Head Coach Mick McDermott is delighted to have secured McClean’s services for another two years.

“I’m delighted to get Paddy’s new deal across the line,” he said.

“He’s a really good, young central defender with a left foot, which is hard to find

“We’re glad we have wrapped him up for the next few seasons.

“He’s really loving what we’re doing here, we’re loving what he’s doing.

“There’s more to come from him, this is just the start of it.

“The squad is big and strong, but we’re going to add to it again as we’re going to keep building this project.”

Ballymena United will be hoping to bounce back after last week’s defeat at Linfield.

Boss David Jeffrey waspleased with his side’s showing on the day, and felt they were undone by Joel Cooper’s magic twice.

“I was very pleased with the performance,” he said.

“I was pleased with our commitment and attitude, and Linfield showed us that respect.

“Two pieces of brilliance from Joel Cooper undone us.

“It’s a tough, tough league. I’ve never known a league as competitive as this in all my time.”