Glentoran manager Ronnie McFall has to clear the decks before finding new recruits

Manager Ronnie McFall admitted he must off load before he can bring any new players to Glentoran.

The troubled East Belfast club suffered a horrible 4-0 Boxing Day defeat by Bit Two rivals Linfield at Windsor Park – a performance that McFall branded embarrassing.

With the Glens due to host in-form Crusaders at the Oval on Saturday, McFall has questioned whether some of his players are fit to wear the famous shirt.

“Every game is a huge test for us at the minute . . . there are no easy games at this present time and that’s the bottom line,” added McFall. “We need to get three points on board, sooner rather than later.

“It will not be easy. Crusaders are in a decent run and they are now going to push to retain their league title. I’ve no doubt, they’ll not be far away come the end of the season.”

McFall also blasted his team’s disciplinary record after striker Robbie McDaid received his marching orders at Windsor Park.

“Our discipline record is absolutely shocking this season,” he added. “If someone mistimes a tackle and the pick up a red card, you can accept that. But the sends-off we have had this season have been scandalous. We’ve boys sitting in the stand for stupid things.

“It’s well documented we are working off a small squad, but the silly dismissals are killing us. We just couldn’t compete with Linfield with four key players missing.