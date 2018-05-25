GLENTORAN: Oval officials ‘extremely disappointed’ at IFA statement

Glentoran have hit back at the Irish Football Association’s decision to reaffirm regulations over management structures in the aftermath of appointments at the Oval.

“We note a statement made by the Licensing Committee of the Irish Football Association and references to Glentoran contained therein,” stated the club on the official website. “We are extremely disappointed that the IFA has reacted so inappropriately to nothing other than uninformed media speculation in the days leading up to the announcement of our new management team and to attention-seeking social media activity immediately following the announcement.

“The club totally refutes any insinuation contained within this statement or anywhere else.

“Social media speculation - identified in the IFA statement as the reason behind the statement - should not drive the actions of our governing body.

“This club has appointed Ronnie McFall as manager and Ronnie will fulfil all the functions as a manager as he has being doing throughout his management career of 39 years.

“Any suggestion to the contrary is an insult to both Ronnie – the most experienced manager in Irish football with 29 trophy wins in his career – and to this football club.

“Ronnie holds the UEFA Pro License and has been managing our first team since 22nd February this year, most recently 13 days ago in the Europa League playoff final.

“Ronnie is continuing in that role as has been made clear in all communication from this club.

“Kieran Harding also possesses the Pro License, Paul Leeman is enrolled on the A License and Gary Smyth will commence the course next month as the IFA has acknowledged in its statement.

“Glentoran has put in place a team and a strategy for the short-term improvement and long-term success of the club with these appointments.

“This has been done with complete integrity by everyone involved.”