Glentoran release John McGuigan

Glentoran have cancelled the contract of John McGuigan.

In a statement on the club’s website they said: “John McGuigan’s contract has been cancelled and he has left the club.

“John’s wage, along with wages already freed up and any others freed up during the transfer window, will be made available to the manager to strengthen the playing squad.”

McGuigan who was In his second spell at the Oval since signing from Warrenpoint Town has found appearances limited this season due to suspension and injury featuring 36 times and scoring 7 goals over eighteen months.

The midfielders final appearance came against Crusaders on December 1 where he saw himself sent off.