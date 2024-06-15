Glentoran secure first summer signing as Hungarian stopper Daniel Gyollai joins the ranks at The Oval
The 27-year-old started his career in England at Stoke City as a 16-year-old before enjoying further spells with Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and most recently with Maidenhead United in the English National League.
Gyollai has been capped by Hungary up to and including U21 level.
The Glens released ‘keepers Aaron McCarey and Oliver Webber at the end of last season.
Glens boss Declan Devine told the club’s official website: “Its no secret we need a couple of keepers this summer and with Daniel we have a very good addition to the squad.
"He’s trained at the Oval and he’s been very impressive as we put him through his paces. He’s big, strong, confident, athletic and mobile and will be a very valuable addition to the squad.”
