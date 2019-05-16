Glentoran shareholders approve new investment in club

Glentoran shareholders have voted in favour of a new investment in the club at an Extraordinary General Meeting at the Park Avenue Hotel, Belfast.

The proposed investment into the Glens comes from a London-based consortium, led by Welshman Ali Pour and will now see a restructure of the club.

A club spokesperson said: “The Board of Directors of Glentoran are delighted that our shareholders have endorsed an investment in the club.

"This investment will allow the club to build for a positive future both on and off the pitch.”

"More details of the agreed changes to club structure will be outlined to our supporters shortly. In the meantime, the priority is to enable Mick McDermott and the management team to implement their plans for next season.