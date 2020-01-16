Glentoran show their intent with capture of Andrew Mitchell and Caolan Marron

Glentoran have boosted their squad with a double raid on Glenavon.

The Oval outfit confirmed the capture of Andrew Mitchell and Caolan Marron on Thursday night with Calum Birney moving in the other direction as part of the deal.

Head Coach Mick McDermott is delighted to bring the talented pair to the Glens.

“These are two of the best young players in the league and we’re very happy to have signed them," he told the Glentoran website.

"Paul Millar has worked closely with both lads over the course of their careers at Glenavon and he knows how much they can bring to Glentoran in the months and years ahead.

"We already have an excellent squad here that has made us very competitive, but if we’re to move to the next stage of our climb it’s important that we take the opportunity to strengthen whenever players of the right calibre and character become available.

"Caolan and Andrew have proved themselves consistently at this level and I’m very pleased that they both see Glentoran as the right place to develop the next stage of their careers."

McDermott also wished Birney well as he moved on to Mourneview Park.

“I’m genuinely very sorry to see Calum leave the Oval as I know how committed he is to the club and how much he’s given to Glentoran over the past eight years," he said.

"We’ve worked hard with him and he’s worked hard with us to get him fully recovered from the injury that has restricted him to so few matches since Paul and I came in.

"But he showed against Ballymena that he’s back to full fitness and I know he’ll be a great asset to Glenavon.

"He’s a lifelong Glenman so who knows we might even see him back at Glentoran at some stage in the future.”

The depearture of Marron and Mitchell from Glenavon were quickly followed by that of striker Stephen Murray who has made a permanent switch to Portadown.