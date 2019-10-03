Glentoran sign midfielder Navid Nasseri

Glentoran have announced the signing of midfielder Navid Nasseri.

The 22-year-old from Manchester spent last season with Gillingham in League One of the Football League.

Glens Head Coach Mick McDermott was aware of Nasseri from his time coaching with Iran.

“I’ve known about Navid for a while and when he was at Gillingham, we called him into the Iran Under 20 squad," he told the club website.

"I was alerted to the fact that he was looking for a club so we brought him over to train with us for the past couple of weeks to see what he can do.

"He did very well so we’ve brought him in for the rest of the season. He can play either number ten or cutting in from either side. We’ve got a lot of matches over the next few weeks with cup games, etc and we want a few more.

"So Navid will get his chance over the course of that period. I think he’ll give us something we haven’t got so I look forward to him doing well for Glentoran."

Nasseri spent a season with Syrianska in the Swedish Second Division, in which he played 25 first team games, scoring two goals.