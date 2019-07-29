Glentoran snap up in-demand midfielder Thomas Byrne

Glentoran have completed the signing of former Republic of Ireland Under-19 international Thomas Byrne.

The midfielder, who has had spells with Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic, is looking forward to showing the Glens fans what he can do.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to have signed for Glentoran,” the left winger told the Glentoran website.

“I’ve been travelling up and down the road with Peersy And Peps and they’ve had nothing but good things to say about the club.

“All the boys here have been great helping me to settle in. Then to come out and see the stadium really brought home the size of the club. I just can’t wait to get going and show the Glentoran supporters what I can do.

“My favourite position is left side or number ten, but the gaffer has told me he wants me to show a bit of versatility. That suits me as I love being wherever the ball is. The season can’t come quick enough and I know we’ll all go in with all guns blazing.”

The 20-year-old has featured for the Glens in their friendly wins over Ballyclare Comrades, Knockbreda and PSNI. Glenavon were also interested in the player with Mick McDermott delighted to bring him to The Oval.

He said: “Thomas is a very exciting signing for us. He will be a valuable attacking asset to our team as he is young, versatile and can play multiple positions across the front.

"We’re delighted to get Thomas on board as there were several other Premiership clubs keen on him as well as clubs in the Republic.”