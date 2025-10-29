The Glentoran Social Partnership has announced the relaunch of its hugely successful Meal Drive initiative, which has already delivered thousands of meals to individuals and families across East Belfast. Pictured at the launch are Colin Jess, Chairman of Glentoran, and Colin Davidson, Board Member of Glentoran alongside first-team players Daniel Larmour and Jordan Stewart, and Glentoran Social Partnership volunteer Sarah Killops

Glentoran Social Partnership has announced the relaunch of its highly successful Meal Drive Initiative - which has already delivered thousands of meals to individuals and families across east Belfast.

The Meal Drive is a cornerstone of the club’s award-winning community engagement programme, providing freshly prepared meals, food hampers and survival packs to some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

This winter, the initiative returns with an expanded programme, supported by volunteers, partners, sponsors and the wider Glentoran family. Operating once again from the club’s home ground at The Oval, hot meals will be distributed weekly to households, pensioners and homeless individuals through local charities and trusted partner organisations.

The club say that the relaunch builds on the achievements of the Glentoran Social Partnership, which generates an estimated £2.9 million in social value each year and engages more than 3,500 people across east Belfast and beyond through a wide range of community projects.

The partnership’s efforts have been widely recognised, winning Club Community Initiative of the Year at the 2025 NIFL Football Awards and the Community Impact Award at the 2024 EastSide Awards for its work promoting health, wellbeing and inclusion.

Colin Jess, Chairman of Glentoran, said: “The Meal Drive has shown, time and time again, the power of football to make a meaningful difference. It is a shining example of what happens when people come together and when a football club is truly rooted in its community, willing to act when it matters most.

“Community is at the heart of everything this football club stands for. Over the years, this initiative has provided thousands of hot meals and essential supplies to families, pensioners and individuals who simply needed a helping hand. But it is about more than just meals. It is about dignity, togetherness and hope.

“Our Social Partnership has become a vital part of Glentoran’s identity and a lifeline for many across east Belfast. To keep growing and delivering, we will be sharing more information soon about how supporters and partners can make a donation to help us continue this important work.