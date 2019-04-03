Glentoran take decision to freeze prices at The Oval

Glentoran FC have announced 2019/20 Season Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday 4th April, and there's good news for fans!

The club confirmed on their website there would be no increase in price for next season.

"After careful consideration re prices etc, the board of directors have decided not to increase prices for the 2019/20 season," the club confirmed.

There are five categories of season ticket available - Adult, Concession, Youth, Child and Family.

An Adult ticket bought in April or May will only set you back £135, with a Family ticket ( 1 Adult +2 children under 16 as at 1st July 2019) bought in the same period costing only £150!

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday from the Glentoran Superstore.