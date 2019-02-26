Glentoran v Warrenpoint Town: A look ahead to Tuesday night’s Danske Bank Premiership fixture

At the Oval on Tuesday night, 10th-placed Warrenpoint Town have an opportunity to go level with Glentoran in ninth as they take on Gary Smyth’s men.

Both sides suffered losses at the weekend, with the Glens losing away to Coleraine and Point being beaten at home by Cliftonville.

Point boss Stephen McDonnell said: “We’ve now lost three league games in a row, regardless of the fact Glentoran spanked us 5-0 the last time we met.

“Therefore, we’ve got to go and try to win the game or certainly take something from it.

“The last thing we want is a defeat going into two cup games, with the Irish Cup quarter-final on Saturday and Mid-Ulster Cup final the following Tuesday.

“We will be going as strong as we can on Tuesday, it’s about the present not any future games. We need to turn that corner again.

“Jared Thompson tweaked his back during the week so that’s ruled him out.

“Eamon Scannell came off with a groin issue so you’re looking at a week to 10 days initially but, hopefully, we nipped it in the bud.

“Alan O’Sullivan has what looks like an impact injury so there’ll be bruising and it’s going to be sore but, hopefully, no break so you’d imagine two weeks.

“We will have Philip Donnelly to come in from suspension, Mark Griffin’s back on the pitch and Lee Duffy got some minutes so we’ll not panic.”