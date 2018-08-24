GOAL FEAST: Ards turn on style to defeat Newry City

Ards recorded their first win of the season in some style last night, putting four goals past newly-promoted Newry City.

Jonny Frazer scored a fine brace, with Mark Kelly and Kym Nelson also finding the net in a one-sided affair. Ards goalkeeper Sam Johnston did deny Newry goal, making a superb penalty save from Stephen Hughes.

The Ards breakthrough arrived in the 26th minute. With the ball seemingly heading for a goal-kick, Jonny Frazer used all his pace to keep the ball in ball, before producing a fine cross to the back post, that allowed Mark Kelly to head home from close range.

It was the former Ballyclare Comrades man’s second goal in as many games.

Ards doubled their advantage in the 37th minute. The high press allowed Ards to disrupt Newry’s passing game, allowing Kelly to burst into the box. The striker played in Frazer, who kept his goal to slot the ball home

Frazer also had a hand in the third goal. He was fouled just outside the area in the 42nd minute, as Newry struggled to get to grips with his pace. From the resulting 20-yard free-kick, Nelson smashed home a set-piece, that was more about power than finesse.

The Red & Blues picked up where they had left off at the start of the second half. Lively winger Eamon McAllister cut in field and hit a 25-yard shot towards the top corner. However, Maguire - standing in for Andy Coleman - produced a fingertip save.

Newry had a great chance to get back into the game in the 53rd minute, when Kyle Cherry fouled Tiernan Rushe inside the penalty area. Stephen Hughes stepped up to the mark, but Sam Johnston got down to his right and produce a stunning penalty save.

Johnston made two more fine saves, denying substitute Stefan Lavery in both the 73rd and 75th minute.

Colin Nixon’s men grabbed the fourth in the 77th minute, against the run of play. A quick move saw David McAllister pick out Frazer at the back post, who fired the ball high into the Newry net.

Ards: Johnston; Byers, Elebert (HT Kerr), Taylor, McClean; E. McAllister, Cherry, Nelson (75 J.Kelly), D. McAllister; Frazer, M. Kelly (80 McLellan)

Unused: Mooney, Mitchell, McKenna, McAleenan

Newry City: Maguire, King, McCaul (64 Lavery), Boyle, McCann, S. Hughes, Teggart, Carville (88 Mullen), Rushe (66 Walker), M. Hughes, McArdle

Unused: Delaney, Montgomery, Healy,