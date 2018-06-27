Grant McCann named as new Doncaster Rovers manager

Doncaster Rovers have appointed former Northern Ireland international and Peterborough United manager Grant McCann as their new manager.

McCann was replaced after 22 months in charge at the ABAX Stadium with Posh in tenth position in League One and just six points outside of the League One play-offs.

However he is now ready for his new football adventure as he takes over at the Keepmoat Stadium.

McCann told the club website: “I cannot wait to get started, Doncaster are a club with real potential and ambition, and after meeting the chairman and chief executive I am confident we can work together to get the club into the Championship and stay there.

“We have the makings of a successful season, with a good squad of players and backroom staff already in place to provide the foundations.

“Rovers are renowned in football as leaders off the pitch for our community and fan engagement work, and I am really excited to join a club with such a culture.”

The former Peterborough United boss, 38, will take charge of his first training session today.

Rovers chairman David Blunt said: “We were impressed with the standard of candidates for the role, and put the shortlisted people through a rigorous selection process.

“Grant was our first choice as manager as soon as we had completed the interviews, having displayed a real passion for taking on the role.”