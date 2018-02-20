GRIGG’S STILL ON FIRE!

Will Grigg’s second-half strike secured a stunning 1-0 victory for Wigan which sent 10-man Manchester City crashing out of the FA Cup last night.

Fabian Delph’s dismissal on the stroke of half-time did little to stem the flow of City attacks in the second half but the visitors failed to find a breakthrough.

They were caught on the break in the 79th minute when Grigg capitalised on a mistake from Kyle Walker and slotted past Claudio Bravo.

Wigan boss Paul Cook played down the spat with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola which followed Delph’s red card.

The two managers exchanged words on the touchline and in the tunnel when the first half came to an end.

Cook said: “There’s no problems. From our point of view we’re trying to get every edge in everything we can.

“From Pep’s point of view he wants the game played, and correctly so.

“We certainly wish them well fighting on all fronts because they represent English football so well.”

Cook added: “It was such a severe test, in everything. They are such a good side, they move the ball so well.

“Tonight we had to ride our luck at times, the sending off is always a big incident in the game. We had to ride our luck with a couple of flashing crosses, but that’s what makes the FA Cup so special.

“Our lads deserve a lot of credit for the amount of work and the level of energy they put in. To beat a Man City team you have to do that.”

There were some unsavoury scenes following the game as Wigan fans invaded the pitch, with supporters from both clubs involved in disturbances.

Television pictures also appeared to show a Wigan fan and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero involved in a physical exchange on the pitch.