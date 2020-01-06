Hanover boss Steven Hyndes hoping to transfer Solitude lessons into Mid-Ulster tests

Steven Hyndes is hoping his Hanover players can transfer the harsh lessons from Saturday’s 6-0 loss to Cliftonville towards home help on the Mid-Ulster stage.

An opportunity to share the high-profile Irish Cup occasion with a Cliftonville side rated as the pick of the country’s current clubs was viewed by Hanover boss Hyndes a golden opportunity to draw benefits beyond the scoreline.

Hitting half-time down by 5-0 proved an extreme example of the cost of carrying nerves into the big day but significant improvements after the interval left Hanover nursing a six-goal deficit at the close of play.

Hyndes, a former Irish League player, relished the chance to witness the work of Paddy McLaughlin as equals sharing the Solitude sideline and is keen for the Portadown club’s players to also seek out future gains.

“The first half was our fear coming down here to play Cliftonville,” said Hyndes. “The boys looked nervous and froze a bit, so we had to rally around and go into the second half with a target of keeping the scoreline as minimal as possible,

“We went 4-4-2 to match Cliftonville, the guys stuck to that task, ran their hearts out and were able to go back to Portadown with a 1-0 loss after the break which, for us coming from our level, is huge to take home.

“It was a case at 5-0 down of saying to the players the worst they expected has now happened so just go and relax.

“You could see in the second half how we had a few periods, we know Cliftonville made changes but we retained the ball better and it was like a victory in a way in the changing room after the final whistle off the back of that performance.

“We had a lot of guys who have never met a side at this standard and I’ve always said over the years the gap is huge.

“Players at our level will stand in the pub and talk about this player is no good or that player is no good but now they’ve seen it and know the gap.

“It’s speed of thought, fitness and upper-body strength as that may not be the biggest Cliftonville side you’ll see but they were pushing our boys all over the place.

“But it’s about the learning curve, to take that experience and bring it back to our level and see can we improve.

“We will take a lot away from today - I didn’t think they worked hard enough in the first half, it was different in the second half and the higher up the level it becomes about not dropping standards.

“Those smallest things we can take away from a brilliant overall experience.

“I was so proud of our supporters and to see the mascots here and the kids playing against Cliftonville at half-time.

“We’ve done the club proud on the day I think and it means so much to see how we’ve moved forward.”