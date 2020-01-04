Hanover relishing shot on big stage in ‘David v Goliath’ tie with Cliftonville

Hanover head into Irish Cup history for the Mid-Ulster club this weekend determined to embrace the occasion outside of the result.

Cliftonville head into the tie as Danske Bank Premiership league leaders - stark contrast to Hanover, the lowest-ranked side in the premier domestic knockout competition.

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin.

The Portadown outfit visit Belfast for a meeting manager Steven Hyndes accepts is a “David v Goliath game” but keen to use the high-profile stage as an opportunity to showcase everything positive about Hanover.

“We go into the game aware of the situation, it is David v Goliath but this tie is about more than just the final result,” said Hyndes. “When I took over as manager with Dean Crowe as my assistant we talked about a five-year plan.

“We’ve won the Mid-Ulster Intermediate League, two Premier Cup honours and a Bob Radcliffe Cup, plus made massive strides off the pitch by developing our youth system and moving the club forward on a number of fronts.

“We go to face Cliftonville looking to do the club proud in every way and it is going to be a reward for our committee members, supporters, players and everyone who does so much to help.

“We’ve had high-profile fixtures in the past, either with a trophy at stake or against clubs like Dungannon Swifts or Warrenpoint Town and the players have never let us down.

“Quite a few have been on this journey from the start and some even remember the progress made under Bill Richardson and previous players to help the club reach this point, so it is a celebration of that dedication in many ways.

“We have four supporters’ buses heading to Solitude and the buzz around the club is superb, it is as big a game for Hanover overall as I can recall really.

“We will have children connected to the club walking out as mascots and we want it to be a great day out for everyone.”

Along with the celebratory atmosphere Hanover aim to create around the cup tie, Hyndes is also aware of the need for on-field focus.

“We take great pride in approaching everything in a professional manner and that has been reflected by the progress of the club across the board,” said Hyndes, who reached the latter stages of the Irish Cup as a player. “We do not expect Cliftonville to take their eye off the prize given the quality at the club so my message to the players will be to relax, enjoy the occasion and produce a performance you can look back on with pride.

“It’s not just about a day out for the players and everything that happens presents a chance to learn and develop.

“We will be as professional as ever - but this is an occasion which may only ever happen once for most of our players.”

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin is wary of reaching the final whistle as the big story of the fifth round for all the wrong reasons.

“There’s pretty much always an upset on Irish Cup fifth-round day every year and we want to make sure we’re not the ones on the receiving end of it, so we’ll be as strong as we can possibly be,” said McLaughlin. “Hanover will come to Solitude and give us a game, there’s no doubt about that.

“It’s been a really tough last couple of weeks and I think four games in 11 days would be tough on any team.

“It’s been tiring and it’s been tough and I’m sure some people are probably looking at Saturday’s game and saying it’s a good opportunity to rest players, but I don’t see it that way at all.”