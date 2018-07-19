Harry Forrester completes shock move after agreeing to Rangers exit

Harry Forrester has agreed to join Iranian side Tractor Sazi after agreeing to end his time at Rangers.

The attacking midfielder, originally signed by former boss Mark Warburton in January 2016, hasn’t played for the Light Blues in over a year and spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

Yesterday he agreed to tear up his Ibrox contract, which still had a year left to run, and today confirmed his move to Iran.

Tractor are managed by two-time Real Madrid and Wales national team boss John Toshack.

Last season they finished 10th in the 16-team Persian Gulf Pro League.