Harry Maguire is the perfect match for Manchester United says Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans says Harry Magure and Manchester United are the perfect match.

The Red Devils entertain Evans and maguire’s former club Leicester City tomorrow and the Northern Ireland international is looking forward to coming up against his old team mate again.

“I think we are all looking forward to it and I’m sure he is,” Evans said. “I think it was a move that made sense. Obviously we are disappointed that we lost such a good player. I think with the money Man United really wanted him and he wanted to go.

“I’ve said before I think him and man United are a perfect match and he’s exactly what they need at this moment in time.

“I think he has the personality for it and he has the qualities for it. He is a player who will go into the team and is a fan’s favourite wherever he goes.

“I came to Leicester and the impact he made in the one season, the season before I’d been there with the World Cup and England and everyone wants to sing his name and I think he is a bit of a cult hero Harry.

“I think the way he plays and his personality that he shows on the pitch is exactly what United need.”

Evans spent nine years at Old Trafford, and although he says he always enjoys his trips back to his old stomping ground, the 31-year-old is determined to leave with three points this time around.

“I spent so long there and it was the club I supported growing up and all that,” said Evans. “I still go back and I see people and I feel like I’ve never been away in a sense. I always go back with fondness. I’ve been to watch a couple of games since, European games and that.

“I love going back but I will be going back with Leicester hoping we can get the three points no doubt.

“The manager, Brendan Rodgers, has put us in a position and is trying to instil a belief in us and we are getting that as we go along. We will go there hoping to win the game with desire and belief that we can win the game.”

The Foxes have made an impressive start to the season, they currently sit third and thanks to two wins and two draws from their opening four games.

“I think when the season starts well and you win a couple of games,” said Evans.

“We are unbeaten and that gives you confidence. We have had spells in games when we have played well.

“Our last game against Bournemouth was as good a performance that we have played under the manager. We were excellent in that game and in the second half against Chelsea.

“In other games we maybe haven’t played as well but we are still growing into the season and we have put ourselves in a good position to have a good season. It’s up to us to maintain those standards and keep going.”

Evans is enjoying life under Rodgers and believes Leicester can push for the top six.

“He is always trying to coach us and teach us and hopefully improve us as players and more importantly as a team and I think you can see we are doing that,” he said. “We have belief. There will be times in the season when we’ll have bad results and difficult results and it will be up to us how we respond.

“I think everyone has ambition and that comes from the chairman right down and everyone working in the club to be as good as we can be and push to try and take the club to a new level.

“We know with that comes a different sort of expectation and pressure and it’s up to us to be to be able to rise to that and follow it through.”