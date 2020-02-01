Harry McConkey’s focus on adding to Ballinamallard United cup pride

Ballinamallard United face Knockbreda aiming to overcome the familiar for another taste of the fantastic.

Thanks to a shared Bluefin Sport Championship fixture list, a visit to tackle Knockbreda is a journey serving up few surprises to United.

However, the prize today of back-to-back Irish Cup quarter-final appearances adds extra incentive beyond the traditional.

“We have already played Knockbreda twice this season in the league but in knockout football it comes down to that one bite at it, so we must focus this weekend - especially as the opportunity is there for Irish Cup progress,” said United boss Harry McConkey, who guided Ballinamallard to last season’s Irish Cup showpiece against Crusaders. “Having not been as far in the club’s history until last season, to reach another last-eight round the following year would be great.

“We only have to think back to what the Irish Cup run last season meant to the area and everyone around the club.

“Because of what is at stake, I have no concerns over complacency or losing sight of anything due to knowing each other so well.

“We must hold on to the images and memories of last year’s Irish Cup journey and use that experience to try and achieve something similar this time around.”

With Ballinamallard’s league campaign centred on closing the gap on leaders Portadown, Knockbreda sit 35 points behind as the second tier’s basement side.

“We lost to Knockbreda earlier in the season so know we may be favourites but anything can happen in cup football,” said McConkey. “Again, we only have to think back to last season and our own run to confirm the romance of the competition.

“So we must approach the tie with the correct attitude in search of that progress.”