Has NI striker Kyle Lafferty played his last game for Hearts? Here's what his boss has had to say

Craig Levein does not believe Kyle Lafferty has played his last game for Hearts – and insists people should not misinterpret his gesture at the end of Saturday’s Betfred Cup win at Dunfermline.

The striker has been the subject of transfer bids from Rangers and gave his shirt and shinpads to Hearts supporters after the 1-0 victory, which came courtesy of Olly Lee’s goal.

Manager Levein did not regard Lafferty’s antics as a farewell act, although talks with Ibrox officials are ongoing.

“Kyle costs us a fortune. He does that every single week,” smiled Levein.

“So don’t read anything into that.”

Asked if he thought the match was Lafferty’s last in maroon before a proposed move to Ibrox, Levein replied: “No.”

