Hearts reject Rangers' cash and Lee Wallace bid for Kyle Lafftery

Hearts have rejected a second bid from Rangers for striker Kyle Lafferty.

According to reports in the Express the Ibrox side made a cash-plus-player offer for the Northern Irishman. The deal would have seen Lee Wallace return to Hearts.

However, Hearts are believed to have rejected the offer due to their cover at left-back with Australian Ben Garuccio and Norther Irishman Bobby Burns.

Rangers previously had a £200,000 bid for Lafferty rejected.

The 30-year-old netted the only goal in Hearts' 1-0 victory over champions Celtic had the weekend which kept Hearts top of the table.

After the game he said: “Getting teams like Rangers interested in you, it’s something you have to look at and you know you’re doing something right. “Hearing teams like Rangers interested in you, you intend to give that little bit extra.

"But it’s up to the two clubs. I owe Hearts and the club the respect to continue giving 110 per cent. If something happens, it happens but it’s out of my hands. “I am just working hard, playing in games, getting results like today and enjoying football.

“If the clubs agree something, they agree something. If not, then I continue working hard. It’s not going to change my attitude. To show that obviously I can play, I can score goals. I will keep on concentrating on myself, doing well for the team and being involved in as many good results as possible.”