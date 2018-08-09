Holders Dungannon Swifts to face Limavady United in second round of BetMcLean League Cup

BetMcLean League Cup holders Dungannon Swifts start the defence of their League Cup against Limavady United at Stangmore Park.

The Swifts who beat Ballymena United 3-1 in February’s final secured their first senior trophy with the victory.

Ballymena have been drawn against Premier Intermediate League side Dollingstown.

Cliftonville will play Lisburn Distillery after being paired together once again following the County Antrim Shield draw earlier this month while Crusaders host Ballyclare Comrades.

The ties are due to played on Tuesday August 28.

BetMcLean second round draw in full

Cliftonville v Lisburn Distillery

Tobermore v Portadown

Dungannon Swifts v Limavady United

Carrick Rangers v Sport & Leisure Swifts

Institute v Loughgall

Larne v Glentoran

Coleraine v Ballyclare Comrades

Newry City v Knockbreda

Glenavon v Dergview

H&W Welders v Portstewart

Annagh United v Warrenpoint Town

Ards v Newington

PSNI v Crusaders

Ballinamallard United v Lurgan Celtic

Linfield v Moyola Park

Ballymena United v Dollingstown