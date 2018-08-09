Holders Dungannon Swifts to face Limavady United in second round of BetMcLean League Cup

BetMcLean League Cup holders Dungannon Swifts start the defence of their League Cup against Limavady United at Stangmore Park.
The Swifts who beat Ballymena United 3-1 in February’s final secured their first senior trophy with the victory.
Ballymena have been drawn against Premier Intermediate League side Dollingstown.
Cliftonville will play Lisburn Distillery after being paired together once again following the County Antrim Shield draw earlier this month while Crusaders host Ballyclare Comrades.
The ties are due to played on Tuesday August 28.
BetMcLean second round draw in full
Cliftonville v Lisburn Distillery
Tobermore v Portadown
Dungannon Swifts v Limavady United
Carrick Rangers v Sport & Leisure Swifts
Institute v Loughgall
Larne v Glentoran
Coleraine v Ballyclare Comrades
Newry City v Knockbreda
Glenavon v Dergview
H&W Welders v Portstewart
Annagh United v Warrenpoint Town
Ards v Newington
PSNI v Crusaders
Ballinamallard United v Lurgan Celtic
Linfield v Moyola Park
Ballymena United v Dollingstown