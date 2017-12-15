Holt hoping Rangers win marks change of fortune

Jason Holt thinks Rangers’ luck has finally turned around as they survived a Hibernian barrage at Easter Road.

The Ibrox side had to batten down the hatches as Neil Lennon’s Leith outfit threw everything at them during Wednesday night’s clash.

But Gers somehow managed to came away from the capital with three points after Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos struck in a 2-1 smash-and-grab win.

Holt confessed his team had to rely on some good fortune to secure their fourth straight victory - but insists Graeme Murty’s men deserved a break after coming out on the wrong end of the twists of fate more than once this term.

“We probably had a wee bit of luck on our side,” said the 24-year-old. “The second half we were under a bit of pressure but sometimes you need a bit of luck in this game.

“Previously this season we’ve not had that luck but this time we got it.

“That win says a lot about the belief in the squad right now.

“That belief has been really evident over the past two or three weeks and especially during the second half at Easter Road when we had to dig in massively and show real determination.

“I think the spirit saw us through.

“Since Murts has come in, all the boys have enjoyed working under him.

“We always give him 100 per cent and that’s all you can ask.

“It wasn’t pretty but we’re really happy to come away with the three points.”