HOW IT HAPPENED: Coleraine 1 Linfield 0

Aaron Canning's late header sealed the win for league leaders Coleraine against the reigning champions Linfield at The Showgrounds.

3: Doherty sees his shot deflected away Ferguson's outstretched leg

6: Traynor fires a long-range effort over the bar

9: Doherty's volley flies past the upright

19: Hery's half volley crashes off the inside of the post

20: Ferguson saves well after Bradley loses his marker in the box

43: Carson's powerful shot sails past the post

52: Ferguson recovers to block Bradley's shot after the striker stole the ball off him

82: Canning's header from Glackin's corner is deflected into the Linfield net