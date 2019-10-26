HOW IT HAPPENED: Coleraine 1 Linfield 0

Aaron Canning's late header sealed the win for league leaders Coleraine against the reigning champions Linfield at The Showgrounds.
3: Doherty sees his shot deflected away Ferguson's outstretched leg
6: Traynor fires a long-range effort over the bar
9: Doherty's volley flies past the upright
19: Hery's half volley crashes off the inside of the post
20: Ferguson saves well after Bradley loses his marker in the box
43: Carson's powerful shot sails past the post
52: Ferguson recovers to block Bradley's shot after the striker stole the ball off him
82: Canning's header from Glackin's corner is deflected into the Linfield net