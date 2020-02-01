How It Happened: Coleraine 3 Banbridge Town 0

Emmett McGuckin came off the bench to score a brace as Coleraine eased out Banbridge Town in the sixth round of the Irish Cup with Aaron Canning scoring the first in a 3-0 win

6: McCavitt latches on to a long ball tries to lob Johns, but the ball drops over the bar

10: Glackin's corner finds O'Donnell at the back post but he blazes over

11: Canning releases Glackin, he strokes the ball past McErlean, but also past the far post

16: Glackin swings corner in and Canning rises highest to head in from close range

19: Glackin slips in Traynor but McErlean is out quickly to block his shot

21: McLaughlin's free kick drifts wide of the post

25: Glackin's cross plamed away McLaughlin fires loose ball wide of the target

36: McConaghie's header from Glackin's corner saved by McErlean

47: Allison plays in McCavitt he goes past the onrushing Johns, but Kane does well to block his shot from a tight angle

58: McGuckin tees up Parkhill, but his shot is mothered by McErlean

68: Surging run by O'Donnell who inds McGuckin, who finishes superbly into the top corner

76: Costello robs the ball off Lowry before having a shot saved by Johns

78: Canning's header almost goes into his own net hacked off the line by Traynor

79: Brennan tees up McGuckin who finishes from close range

89: Nevin curls a shot past the far post

Coleraine: Johns, Kane, Traynor, Canning, Mullan, McConaghie (McGuckin 54), Lowry, O'Donnell, Glackin (Nevin 83), McLaughlin, Parkhill (Brennan 74).

Subs: Gallagher, Douglas.

Banbridge Town: McElean, Wilson, Houston, Anderson, Allison, McCreanor (Crooks 81), McCavitt (Tumilty 81), McGuinness (Costello 69), Downey, Greene, Moffatt.

Subs: Shannon, McCullough, Cyr, Crooks, Barbour.

Referee: Jamie Robinson