How It Happened: Coleraine 3 Carrick Rangers 2

Coleraine were made to work all the way by a spirited Carrick Rangers side, who twice led at The Showgrounds through Lloyd Anderson and Sachem, but James McLaughlin, Ben Doherty and Alex Gawne secured the points for Coleraine.

5: Parkhill shot deflected over the bar

6: McLaughlin's header cleared off the line by Chapman

16: Anderson nicks the ball off Kane and races clear to fire past Johns

18: McLaughlin fires a shot wide from distance

19: Doherty's header flies wide of the target

22: McLaughlin latches on to Canning's through ball before slotting past Hogg

26: Saychum fires in at the second attempt after an initial save from Johns

33: Canning produces a superb clearing header to deny Ferrin

40: Hogg saves well from Carson's curling effort

57: Penalty to Coleraine after Rodgers was adjudged to have fouled Glackin

58: Doherty slots home from the spot at the second attempt after his first was ruled out for players encroaching

80: Bradley's shot blocked by Rodgers after a counter-attack

86: Gawne hooks the loose ball into he net after Hogg parried Carson's shot

90+2: Hogg blocks Gawne's low shot