How It Happened: Coleraine 3 Carrick Rangers 2

Coleraine were made to work all the way by a spirited Carrick Rangers side, who twice led at The Showgrounds through Lloyd Anderson and Sachem, but James McLaughlin, Ben Doherty and Alex Gawne secured the points for Coleraine.
5: Parkhill shot deflected over the bar
6: McLaughlin's header cleared off the line by Chapman
16: Anderson nicks the ball off Kane and races clear to fire past Johns
18: McLaughlin fires a shot wide from distance
19: Doherty's header flies wide of the target
22: McLaughlin latches on to Canning's through ball before slotting past Hogg
26: Saychum fires in at the second attempt after an initial save from Johns
33: Canning produces a superb clearing header to deny Ferrin
40: Hogg saves well from Carson's curling effort
57: Penalty to Coleraine after Rodgers was adjudged to have fouled Glackin
58: Doherty slots home from the spot at the second attempt after his first was ruled out for players encroaching
80: Bradley's shot blocked by Rodgers after a counter-attack
86: Gawne hooks the loose ball into he net after Hogg parried Carson's shot
90+2: Hogg blocks Gawne's low shot