HOW IT HAPPENED: Coleraine 3 Warrenpoint Town 0

A brace from Ben Doherty and a sublime free kick from Eoin Bradley sealed a routine 3-0 win for Coleraine at home to Warrenpoin Town at The Showgrounds.

22: Maciulaitis is brought down by Wallace inside the box

23: Doherty steps up to convert the penalty for his sixth goal of the season.

25: The visitors have a goal chalked off from a corner after a foul in the build up

29: Bradley fires a free kick off target

38 Bradley fires home a free kick in off the post from a similar position

43: Watters screws his shot off target after a mix up in the Coleraine defence

48: Bradley heads over from close range after great

60: Reilly's close range effort is saved superbly by Johns

65: Turker tips away Carson's looping header

86: Glackin scuffs a shot wide after Parkhill teed him up

88: Turker brinds down Kane in the box

89: Doherty slots home at the second attempt after Turker saved his initial penalty

90+3: Gawne goes clear but his shot is saved by Turker