How It Happened: Coleraine 4 Glenavon 0

James McLaughlin was claiming a hat-trick as Coleraine saw off Glenavon 4-0 at The Showgrounds, Ben Doherty struck the fourth from the penalty, but McLaughlin walked away with the match ball claiming the final touch on the first after it had hit Caolan Marron.

3: Douglas loses possession to Jenkins in the box, but recovers to block the striker's shot

6: Jenkins drags shot wide from Mitchell's cut back

10: McLaughlin rises highest to head home Doherty's corner, which also struck Marron

15: Taylor gets down well to save McLaughlin's shot from distance

27: Mitchell blazes over the bar from close range after Harmon picked him out

35: Traynor deflects Harmon's cross on to the bar

40: Larmour shown a red card for a challenge on McLaughlin

43: McLaughlin fires home from Bradley's pass

61: Jarvis crashes a shot off the crossbar with Taylor beaten

62: McLaughlin slots past Taylor from Glackin's pass

73: Maciulaitis heads wide from a tight angle

76: Doherty slots home from the spot after Maciulaitis was brought down by Wearen

82: Parkhill's header from Tarynor cross well saved by Taylor

89: McGuckin lashes a shot wide of the upright