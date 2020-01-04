How It Happened: Glenavon 0 Coleraine 2

Coleraine progressed into the sixth round of the Irish hCup thanks to goals in either half from Jamie Glackin and Eoin Bradley, Glenavon had a lot of possession but the visitors wasted several great opportunities to make the game safe.

5: McLaughlin flick on finds Bradley, but he fires with from 12 yards

9: Bradley holds off the defender to feed Glackin, who outmuscled Marshall before rounding Tuffey to slot into the empty net

12: Johns tips Clingan's curling free kick over the bar

13: Kane almost diverts Davidson's corner into his own net

16: Canning's long ball sends McLaughlin clear, but he can't find the target

22: Swift move sees Mitchell flick a pass for the onrushing Marshall, who dinks the ball over Johns, but he fails to find the target

32: Singleton blazes over from 12 yards

42: McConaghie picks out McLaughlin, who creates space on the edge of the box, but he fires well over the target

52: Clingan with two shots in quick succession, but he fails to hit the target

56: Davidson's header from Marshall's deep cross deflected narrowly wide

57: Hamilton's volley at the back post strikes Kane and is cleared away

59: McLaughlin fires over from Parkhill's centre

63: Bradley plays in McLaughlin, but Tuffey does well to tip his shot away for a corner

66: Daniels crashes a header off the underside of the bar from Mitchell's cross

75: Poor back pass by Clingan allows Bradley to nick in and lift the ball over Tuffey before firing into the empty net

81: Bradley's long range free kick tipped away by Tuffey

85: Gawne finds space in the box and forces Tuffey into a save with his legs